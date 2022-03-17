PTI MNAs hiding inside Sindh House appear before media

ISLAMABAD: The claim made b Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan about keeping Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding by the opposition, has proved right as a number of ruling party’s lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to you, will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are with them.

He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting. Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister and top PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that some PTI MNAs are being kept at Sindh House in Islamabad and said that a strategy to recover them will be finalized today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a meeting would be chaired by PM Imran Khan today where it would be mulled regarding ways to recover the PTI MNAs.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Islamabad’s Sindh House is the hub of horse-trading where the conscience of lawmakers was being traded.

