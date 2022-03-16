Sindh House being used to hide govt MNAs: sources

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking revelation, it has been learnt that Islamabad’s Sindh House is being used to hide government MNAs by the opposition parties, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the opposition parties have kept MNAs of the treasury benches in safe custody at Sindh House, Farm House and Parliament Lodges before the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Additional contingents of Sindh police have been deployed at Islamabad’s Sindh House by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party for security.

Furthermore, it has emerged that three women MNAs are also kept at the Sindh House in secret by the opposition, while the federal government has received the details of its MNAs being held by the opposition.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi clarifies over leaving PTI-led coalition govt

The PTI-led federal government has contacted the opposition parties through backdoor channels for the release of treasury MNAs else vowed to carry out the operation for their recovery in broad daylight.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Islamabad’s Sindh House is the hub of horse-trading where the conscience of lawmakers was being traded.

He was addressing a public rally in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister while declaring the next few days important said that he will hunt down all his opponents.

