PM Imran says banning Muslim girls from wearing hijab is Islamophobia

SWAT: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said that banning Indian girls from wearing hijab by a Karnataka court is Islamophobia.

Addressing a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat, PM Imran Khan said from the last three years we were trying to get the resolution against Islamophobia passed by the UN.

After 9/11, West propagated that everything is being done due to Islamabad. He said Pakistan’s resolution was jointly presented by 57 Muslim countries. Congratulatory messages have been coming from all Muslim countries since morning on its approval, he added.

He said that for the first time any Pakistani leader in the UN spoke against Islamophobia, Pakistanis and Muslims living abroad are happy today. He termed the decision of the Karnataka court banning Muslim girls from wearing Hijab Islamophobia.

Turning his cannons to the opposition parties, PM Imran Khan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman does politics in the name of religion and joins every government. Did Maulana talk to anyone against Islamophobia?

Imran Khan said that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was holding a paper note when he was sitting in front of the then US president Barack Obama.

The premier reiterated that ‘three stooges’ have gone out to hunt him, declaring the next few days important said that he will hunt down all his opponents, he added.

On the political engagements in Islamabad in the wake of the no-confidence motion against him, PM Imran said that Islamabad’s Sindh House is the hub of horse-trading where the conscience of lawmakers was being traded.

