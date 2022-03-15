Fazlur Rehman given ‘diesel’ title by PML-N, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gave the title of ‘diesel’ to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Overseas Convention in Islamabad, Imran Khan said Fazlur Rehman was given the title of ‘diesel’ because he earned money from it.

Lashing out at the political opponents, PM Imran Khan said PPP and PML-N leadership used to call each other corrupt in the past, but now ‘three stooges’ have united to overthrow the incumbent government.

He thanked the opposition for moving a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly. PM Imran Khan predicted not only the no-confidence motion will fail, but ‘three stooges’ will also lose the 2023 General Elections.

The nation is well-aware of their corruption and will not support them, the premier said. Asif Ali Zardari came into power through a ‘fake document’, while Nawaz Sharif became Punjab CM with the help of General Jilani, the premier alleged.

PM Khan said despite political differences with Zulfiqar Ali, Bhutto, he was an honest and brave leader.

Read more: COAS Bajwa asked me not to call Fazl ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan

Lauding the overseas Pakistani for sending record remittances to Pakistan, PM Khan said he is aware of the problems being faced by the expats and his government is working to create more ease for them.

The premier said is neither anti-America, Britain nor India. “One can oppose policies of any country, but not the people.”

He said talks can be resumed with India, if New Delhi revokes the August 5, 2019 steps. Calling Nawaz Sharif, a friend of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, PM Imran Khan said Indian writer, Barkha Dutt revealed in her book that the PML-N supremo used to meet Modi in secret due to fear of the Pakistan Army.

