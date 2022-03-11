COAS Bajwa asked me not to call Fazl ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan

Lower Dir: Prime Miniter Imran Khan on Friday said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked him not to call JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “diesel”, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also spoke.

“General Bajwa asked me not to call Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as ‘diesel’. I told him people are saying this not me,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister once again reiterated his long-sworn vow that he will “never give an NRO” to corrupt politicians. “My competition is with these three looters. I will clean bowled all three with an inswinging yorker,” the prime minister said.

He went on to say that his government’s strategy to defeat the no-confidence motion was ready, adding that he would not leave opposition leaders after the failure of a no-confidence motion against him.

Imran Khan further said that he had always wanted the opposition to bring the no-trust move. “I was waiting for their move and now I won’t let them run away and will chase them to the end,” he added.

The premier claimed that PTI lawmakers had been offered bribes by joint opposition to support their no-confidence motion. “I have asked all my lawmakers to take that money from plunders and distribute it among poor people.”

PM Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a public gathering at D-Chowk a day before voting on a no-trust motion.

He also thanked the people of Lower Dir for coming in huge numbers in today’s public gathering.

