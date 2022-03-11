KP LG polls: ECP bars PM Imran Khan from visiting Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restrained Prime Minister Imran Khan from visiting Lower Dir in view of the forthcoming second phase of the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), ARY News reported.

The election monitoring body issued a statement here on Friday, barring the premier from holding a public gathering rally in Lower Dir.

The president, prime minister, lawmakers and governors cannot visit the area after the announcement of the election schedule, the ECP said.

READ: KP LG ELECTIONS: PTI ANNOUNCES NAMES OF CANDIDATES

The ECP has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan of legal action in case of any violation of its code of conduct under Sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act of Pakistan.

The voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31, as per ECP statement.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) had suspended the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding the postponement of the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

Comments