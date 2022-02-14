KP LG polls: SC rejects plea against ECP schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday rejected a plea of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against ECP’s schedule released for the second phase of KP LG polls, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31.

The Supreme Court was hearing the plea of KP against the scheduled released by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the second phase of the local bodies elections in the province.

At the outset of the hearing, the advocate general KP opposing the holding second phase of LG polls said the government was not consulted by the ECP.

Meanwhile, the ECP while rejecting the KP’s plea forwarded the case to the ECP and directed the provincial government to present their arguments.

The ECP has been asked to settle the matter after hearing by tomorrow.

Read more: SC suspends PHC order on LG polls in KP

It may be noted that the Supreme Court (SC), earlier, had suspended the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding the postponement of the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

A two-member bench of the SC comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the plea moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PHC’s Abbottabad bench order.

Comments