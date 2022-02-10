KP LG polls: Tribal districts to elect representatives for first time

ISLAMABAD: Voting for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be held on March 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday.

The returning officers today issued public notices regarding poll date for the second phase of local bodies elections in seven districts each of Malakand and Hazara divisions and four tribal districts.

People of the tribal districts that were merged with the KP province through the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2018 will elect their local government representatives for the first time in the country’s history.

The election monitoring body said candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from February 14 to 18 with a preliminary list of candidates to be displayed on February 19.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict that postponed the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha Malik heard a plea moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PHC’s Abbottabad bench order.

