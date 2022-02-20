KP LG elections: PTI announces names of candidates

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced the names of its candidates for the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the list of names shared by the PTI from its Twitter handle, the party has announced the names of 54 candidates so far for tehsil chairmen out of 64 tehsils that would witness local bodies elections in the second phase.

The PTI tickets were awarded to the candidates, following recommendations from members of the provincial and national assembly.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے بلدیاتی انتخابات کے دوسرے مرحلے کے لئے اپنے امیدواروں کا اعلان کر دیا۔پارٹی ٹکٹس جاری۔#PTI #PTIFamily pic.twitter.com/SF1NJqZsRa — Hanif Dawar~حنیف داوڑ (@hanif_dawar) February 20, 2022

In December 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”

A report previously stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would finalize the names of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates for the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after the first phase saw massive irregularity over ticket distribution.

Read More: PTI leader sees rocketing inflation behind KP LG polls “defeat”

According to sources privy to the decision made by the prime minister, the party lawmakers and office bearers would identify three names for candidates in each constituency.

“The list will then be conveyed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to the prime minister who will then make the final decision,” they said and added that lawmakers have been directed against the repetition of the same mistakes committed during the first phase of the local government elections.

Comments