KP LG polls: PM Imran Khan to finalize PTI candidates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would finalize the names of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates for the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after the first phase saw massive irregularity over ticket distribution, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the decision made by the prime minister, the party lawmakers and office bearers would identify three names for candidates in each constituency.

“The list will then be conveyed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to the prime minister who will then make the final decision,” they said and added that lawmakers have been directed against the repetition of the same mistakes committed during the first phase of the local government elections.

The KP chief minister in his direction to the lawmakers said that redressal of public issues should remain a top priority in the selection process of the candidates.

Read More: Setback for PTI on home turf as JUI-F leads local government polls in KP

In December 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

Read More: PTI leader sees rocketing inflation behind KP LG polls “defeat”

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”

Comments