‘PM Imran Khan to mull strategy for recovery of PTI MNAs today’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and top PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday confirmed that some PTI MNAs are being kept at Sindh House in Islamabad and said that a strategy to recover them will be finalized today by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a meeting would be chaired by PM Imran Khan today where it would be mulled regarding ways to recover the PTI MNAs.

“MNAs from PTI and other political parties are being kept there,” he said and added, “Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri of the PPP have admitted horse trading and now the ECP’s action against it will highlight if its biased or not.”

He further called for notice against large contingent of armed members of Sindh police in Islamabad. Qureshi alleged that they were posted after cash boxes have been shifted to Sindh House and termed it a bid to put democracy on sale.

The PTI leader said that neither PML-N could work with the PPP nor it could work with PML-Q. “They are only putting the entire system at stake for the sake of removing Imran Khan,” he said.

In a shocking revelation, it has been learnt that Islamabad’s Sindh House is being used to hide government MNAs by the opposition parties.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the opposition parties have kept MNAs of the treasury benches in safe custody at Sindh House, Farm House and Parliament Lodges before the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Additional contingents of Sindh police have been deployed at Islamabad’s Sindh House by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party for security.

Comments