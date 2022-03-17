Govt, Opp agree over bringing down political temperature

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing war of words between the government and Opposition over the no-confidence motion, the incumbent government and opposition parties have agreed over bringing down political temperature in wake of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers is being held on March 22-23 in Islamabad. Foreign ministers of 48 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that joint opposition and government have agreed over bringing down political temperature till the OIC meeting.

“It was also agreed on skipping political gatherings till OIC moot,” they said and added that only political meetings would take place during the course.

Earlier today, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene in order to avoid a possible clash between political parties over no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SCBA in its constitutional petition filed before the Supreme Court said that it was aimed at ensuring that the process of no-trust move is completed in a peaceful manner.

No-trust motion is a constitutional way under article 95 to remove a prime minister, the representative body of the lawyers said in its plea and added that there is a chance of a clash between the two sides on the day of voting on no-trust move owing to their inflammatory statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking prohibition of holding a public rally at the Red Zone of the federal capital.

