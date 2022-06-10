Amir Liaquat’s body to be handed over to police, not his family

Karachi: Sindh Police have written a letter to the morgue in charge of Chippa to not hand over Aamir Liaquat’s dead body to anyone, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police have barred the Chippa welfare association to hand over Aamir Liaquat’s body to Police officers from the Brigade police station in Karachi.

The letter says that legal action would be taken against the welfare organization if the body is handed over to anyone other than the police officers.

The police had started an investigation into the death of Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The police had confiscated his tablet and mobile phone and conducted a search at his home in Karachi’s Khudadad Colony. SSP Investigation said that the police examined Liaquat’s house and everything was in place. However, the police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence.

The authorities had decided to conduct a post-mortem as he died under mysterious circumstances. Police said that the family’s permission had been acquired for an autopsy after which a report was to be prepared on the cause of death.

According to police, Liaquat’s condition deteriorated early morning after which the TV host was moved to a private hospital, where he was later declared dead.

