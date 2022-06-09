Police initiate probe into Aamir Liaquat’s death

KARACHI: The police have started an investigation into the death of Member of National Assembly (MNA) and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the police have launched the investigation into the death of Aamir Liaquat and confiscated his tablet and mobile phone. The police have conducted a search at his home in Karachi’s Khudadad Colony.

The police said the crime scene unit has collected all the evidence from Aamir Liaquat’s room – where he was found unconscious. The police will also obtain CCTV footage to ascertain the facts leading to his death.

Talking to journalists earlier, SSP Investigation said that the police examined Liaquat’s house and everything was in place. However, the police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence.

The authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem as he died under mysterious circumstances. Police said that the family’s permission has been acquired for an autopsy after which a report will be prepared on the cause of death.

Earlier in the day, MNA and television host Aamir Liaquat was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

According to police, Liaquat’s condition deteriorated early morning after which the TV host was moved to a private hospital, where he was later declared dead.

