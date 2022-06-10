Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem: Police and Aamir’s family turn to court

Karachi: Sindh Police have filed an application in city court seeking permission to conduct a postmortem of Aamir Liaquat to identify the reason for his death, but Aamir Liaquat’s family have demanded to not conduct a postmortem.

According to details, the police filed an application in a city court and requested grant them permission to conduct the postmortem of renowned anchor and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat.

The police application said they a postmortem would clarify if Aamir dies of natural reasons or was murdered by someone.

However, Aamir Liaqat’s son Ahmed has filed a counter-application demanding to hand over Aamir’s dead body to his family without conducting a postmortem. Aamir’s family is ready to submit an affidavit for not wanting to conduct a postmortem, the application says.

Earlier, the Sindh Police had written a letter to the morgue in charge of Chippa Welfare Organization to not hand over Aamir’s dead body to anyone except the police officers.

The letter written by the police said that legal action would be taken against the welfare organization if the body is handed over to anyone other than the police officers.

