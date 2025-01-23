Fahad Sheikh, Zoha Touqeer pictures from ‘Aapa Shameem’ set go viral

Pakistani actor Fahad Sheikh has shared behind-the-scenes pictures with his co-star Zoha Touqeer, from the sets of their on-air serial ‘Aapa Shameem’.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, famed actor Fahad Sheikh aka Abdul Bari of the currently trending serial ‘Aapa Shameem’ dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes glimpses with his on-screen wife, Zoha Touqeer, to ask for a suggestion from his followers.

With the three-picture gallery of him and Touqeer, Sheikh captioned, “Abdul Bari finally Admitted how much he Loves Kashaf.”

“Thek kiya (Did he do right)?” the actor asked further.

Thousands of his fans responded to the picture post with likes and praising comments for both Sheikh and his on-screen character Abdul Bari.

Besides Sheikh and Touqeer in the lead roles of Abdul Bari and Kashaf, the daily serial also features acclaimed actor Faiza Hasan as the titular Aapa Shameem, along with Munawar Saeed, Saleem Sheikh, Rahat Ghani, Naveen Naqvi, Sajjad Pal, Sabahat Bukhari, Maham Aamir and Ahmed Randhawa.

The Zeeshan Ali Zaidi directorial, written by Asma Sayani, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.