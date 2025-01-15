‘Male actors above 50 don’t want to work with me’: Faiza Hasan

Seasoned actor Faiza Hasan highlighted the insecurities of older male actors, claiming that they refuse to share the screen with her.

Appearing at a private news channel’s morning show, with fellow actor Javeria Saud, Faiza Hasan got candid about the insecurities of their fellow male actors and revealed that they don’t want to share the screen with female co-stars of their age as it would make them appear ‘older’.

“Male actors are insecure,” she said. “A lot of them who are above 50, they don’t want to work with us (her and Javeria), because they feel kind of threatened or something. So they work with young female actors.”

“They think working with younger actors makes them appear younger, and they feel threatened by the idea that we might overpower them with our performance,” Faiza added.

To which Javeria chimed in saying, “A lot of these actors’ wives also want their husbands to be paired opposite younger actors aged between 18-20. They don’t want them to share the screen with actors of our age.”

On the work front, Faiza Hasan is currently being seen in the daily serial ‘Aapa Shameem’, co-starring Zoha Touqeer and Fahad Sheikh, along with Munawar Saeed, Saleem Sheikh, Rahat Ghani, Naveen Naqvi, Sajjad Pal, Sabahat Bukhari, Maham Aamir and Ahmed Randhawa.

The Zeeshan Ali Zaidi directorial, written by Asma Sayani, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

