How did viral girl Zoha Touqeer bag her first drama?

Remember the viral audience girl from Sahil Adeem and Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s clip? Emerging actor Zoha Touqeer revealed how she bagged her first on-screen role in ARY Digital’s ‘Aapa Shameem’.

During her recent conversation with Nida Yasir on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, budding actor Zoha Taouqeer spoke about her new serial and disclosed that she followed through the proper channel and auditioned for the role, however, was not expecting it to be approved.

“I had a public account on Instagram. So makers saw my pictures from there and approached me for an audition,” she explained.

“Interestingly I did it in a single take because I was already late by 3 days in sending my audition and did not want to miss the opportunity at any cost,” disclosed the celebrity, adding that since childhood, she wanted to be an actor only.

“I sent the video audition which was recorded in one take and it got approved somehow,” shared Touqeer.

It is worth mentioning here that Touqeer is the daughter of prominent actor-host Ayesha Jehanzeb.

Notably, Zoha Touqeer co-stars with Faiza Hasan and Fahad Sheikh in the new serial ‘Aapa Shameem’. The additional cast of the title also features Munawar Saeed, Saleem Sheikh, Rahat Ghani, Naveen Naqvi, Sajjad Pal, Sabahat Bukhari, Maham Aamir and Ahmed Randhawa.

The drama serial is written by Asma Sayani, while Zeeshan Ali Zaidi helmed the direction. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi back the project under their banner Big Bang Entertainment.

Starting tonight, December 7, ‘Aapa Shameem’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.