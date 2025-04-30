What is Ryan Reynolds really planning for Deadpool?

Ryan Reynolds has shared an exciting new vision for Deadpool’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s one fans may not have expected.

Speaking to Time Magazine, Ryan Reynolds revealed his desire for Deadpool, Marvel’s famously foul-mouthed and unpredictable antihero, to become a regular supporting character across future Marvel films.

Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, has already won over fans with his standalone appearances, largely due to Ryan Reynolds’s hilarious and bold portrayal of the character.

Whether he’s starring in his own chaotic adventures or making unexpected cameos, the character commands attention with his no-filter attitude and sharp wit.

Ryan Reynolds admitted that it’s precisely this crowd reaction that fuels his ambition to insert Deadpool into more Marvel storylines — even if he isn’t always in the lead role.

“That gasp that comes out of people when he crosses the frame in the movie… It’s just a feeling that I want more of!” Ryan Reynolds said in the interview, reflecting on fans’ enthusiastic reactions whenever Deadpool appears unexpectedly on screen.

While the actor’s pitch to Marvel hasn’t been officially confirmed, the idea of Deadpool popping up throughout the wider MCU, much like other fan favourites such as Wong or Loki, is one that could inject a new layer of humour and unpredictability into the franchise.

As it stands, there has been no formal announcement linking Deadpool to upcoming Avengers films or any other Marvel projects.

However, Reynolds is no stranger to surprise appearances, and with Marvel’s reputation for secrecy, fans might just see Deadpool break the fourth wall again sooner than expected.

For now, Ryan Reynolds’s hope for Deadpool’s future adds yet another reason for fans to keep a close eye on the evolving Marvel slate — because when Deadpool’s involved, anything can happen.