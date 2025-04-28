WATCH: Ryan Reynolds’ surprise move leaves cameraman shocked

Ryan Reynolds had some playful time with photographers at the New York City premiere of Another Simple Favor, which stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, but not everyone found it funny.

While chatting with some autograph hunters, Reynolds jokingly pretended to sign a few cameras.

In a video captured by TMZ, Reynolds can be seen laughing and joking, but it seems one cameraman thought Ryan Reynolds had actually signed his expensive camera lens.

The Deadpool star quickly cleared things up, saying his signature looked great but making it clear he hadn’t used any ink.



He asked the cameraman if he really believed he would ruin such an expensive piece of equipment, showing it was all just harmless fun.

Although it was a light moment, Ryan Reynolds has mostly kept a low profile recently, especially with the ongoing legal battle involving him, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni.

There have been many twists and turns in the feud, and a full timeline has been shared to help fans keep up with the details.

Blake Lively looked stunning on the red carpet, wearing a beautiful white dress.

Reynolds proudly posed with Blake Lively, showing his support. Other stars, including Anna Kendrick, Stanley Tucci, and Hugh Jackman, also turned up to celebrate the movie Another Simple Favor.

It has been a busy weekend for Reynolds and Blake Lively. Just before the premiere, they were in Wales, where Ryan Reynolds’ football team, Wrexham AFC, achieved promotion for the third season in a row.

Blake Lively showed her love for Reynolds and his business partner, Rob McElhenney, on the pitch, sharing a sweet moment before heading back to the United States.

Now, Ryan Reynolds is returning the favour by supporting Blake Lively at her big event with Anna Kendrick.

With all eyes and cameras on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively these days, it seems Ryan Reynolds is more than ready to leave his mark!