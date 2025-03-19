Ryan Reynolds seeks dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds is taking action to dismiss the legal case filed by Justin Baldoni, which involves his wife, Blake Lively.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on March 18, Ryan Reynolds’ legal team argued that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit does not identify a single defamatory statement made by the actor.

Ryan Reynolds’ team claims that Justin Baldoni’s case is built on an allegation that Reynolds privately called him a “predator.”

However, they assert that this isn’t defamation unless it can be proven that Ryan Reynolds didn’t believe the statement was true.

“The complaint doesn’t claim that Mr Reynolds didn’t believe it, and the allegations suggest the opposite—that Reynolds genuinely believes Baldoni is a predator,” the statement read.

Further, Reynolds’ team highlighted that Blake Lively, his wife, has privately accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation.

They also pointed out that Justin Baldoni himself has openly discussed his past of mistreating women.

“Reynolds has a First Amendment right to express his opinion about Baldoni, especially in light of the criticism Lively and Reynolds have faced over the past year,” the legal team added.

A spokesperson for Ryan Reynolds also spoke out, describing Justin Baldoni’s claims as nothing more than a series of grievances aimed at shaming Reynolds for being the man that Baldoni pretends to be.

“We look forward to the dismissal of this frivolous lawsuit and the recovery of Mr Reynolds’ legal costs,” they concluded.

Earlier, Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has weighed in on a potential settlement with his ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Blake Lively in their legal battle.

Three months after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming that her costar sexually harassed her during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2023, his lawyer Bryan Freedman ruled out the possibility of a settlement with the Hollywood actress.

Justin Baldoni is suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for civil extortion, defamation and other actions.

In a recent interview, Freedman was asked about their conditions for a settlement.

Responding to the question, he said, “You see a lot of cases. You see a lot of things and you do a great job, but the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this.”

The legal expert went on to call it the worst moment of Justin Baldoni’s life, saying that Blake Lively’s accusations ‘destroyed’ the Hollywood actor.