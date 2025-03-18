Justin Baldoni’s lawyer addresses potential settlement with Blake Lively

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has weighed in on a potential settlement with his ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Blake Lively in their legal battle.

Three months after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming that her costar sexually harassed her during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2023, his lawyer Bryan Freedman ruled out the possibility of a settlement with the Hollywood actress.

Justin Baldoni is suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for civil extortion, defamation and other actions.

In a recent interview, Freedman was asked about their conditions for a settlement.

Responding to the question, he said, “You see a lot of cases. You see a lot of things and you do a great job, but the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this.”

The legal expert went on to call it the worst moment of Justin Baldoni’s life, saying that Blake Lively’s accusations ‘destroyed’ the Hollywood actor.

“I’ve represented a lot of people in the worst moments of their careers, the worst moments of their life. Justin has been destroyed by this. This is a really serious thing, and in this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence,” he added.

“And that’s what we’re actively working to. So that may only be able to be done in a courtroom,” Freedman concluded.

It is worth noting here that a US court has set March 9, 2026, as the trial date for the high-profile dispute between the two Hollywood stars.