LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed has said Pakistan is preparing a new generation of express fast bowlers capable of consistently bowling at speeds exceeding 150kph, with several expected to make their debut next season.

Speaking on the PCB Podcast hosted by former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Aaqib said Pakistan cricket’s identity has always been built around genuine pace, and the board is working to restore that tradition.

“We will soon have three to four bowlers capable of bowling at 150kph or more. They are currently undergoing training and will be introduced next season,” he said.

Explaining the recent squad selections, Aaqib said young fast bowler Ubaid Shah had been picked primarily because of his pace.

“Most of our fast bowlers bowl around 125kph. Ubaid brings genuine pace, which gives us a different option,” he said.

Aaqib acknowledged that Pakistan’s biggest weakness in recent years had been the lack of genuine fast bowlers and pace-bowling all-rounders but said the PCB had now assembled a promising pool of young pacers.

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“Our weak areas have been pace bowlers and pace-bowling all-rounders. We have addressed that by identifying talented youngsters. We have Ali Raza, Subhan, Abuzar, who bowls around 146kph, and Razaullah, who can bowl above 145kph,” he said.

He also highlighted a young pacer from Jhang, Qayyum khan, who has already clocked speeds in excess of 150kph.

“We have found a gem from Jhang in Qayyum, who is bowling at more than 150kph. We will train these bowlers during the summer so they are ready to feature next season. Pakistan cricket is incomplete without fast bowling. Pakistan is famous for producing fast bowlers, and we will make a comeback very soon with three to four bowlers capable of bowling above 150kph,” he added.

Discussing leadership, Aaqib said a captain’s primary responsibility is to deliver results and ensure the team’s progress.

“Shan got a good run of almost three years as Test captain, but the progress we expected did not come,” he said.

He added that captaincy is about making sound tactical decisions, including bowling changes, decisions at the toss and the effective use of the Decision Review System (DRS).