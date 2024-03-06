‘Aashiqui 3’ shelved as producers make shocking comments

The upcoming third film in the Bollywood franchise ‘Aashiqui’, titled ‘Aashiqui 3’, has been apprarently shelved as production agency T-Series confirmed they are not involved in its making.

The franchise started in 1990 with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal playing leading role. Its sequel, ‘Aashiqui 2‘, was released in 2013 with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor headling the cast.

Kartik Aaryan had excited fans by announcing that the third film is in production on Instagram with Anurag Basur directing it.

“Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3,” the post read. “This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu).”

A-listers Tripti Dimri, Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Jennifer Winget were said to be associated with the project.

T-Series, in a statement, said they are not associated with the project in any way.

“If and when ‘Aashiqui 3‘ is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise, shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither ‘Aashiqui 3‘ nor part of the ‘Aashiqui‘ franchise,” the company stated.

Kartik Aaryan had earlier said working on the film was a dream come true as he grew up watching the project.

“The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui‘ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3‘ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways,” he said.