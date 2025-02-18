Here is why Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela starrer won’t be called ‘Aashiqui 3’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the beautiful Sreeleela’s much-awaited film, directed by Anurag Basu, has been surrounded by the buzz of being Aashiqui 3 for months.

However, despite the hype and all signs pointing towards the title, the movie’s official communication has avoided using it. The reason? A legal dispute over the rights to the Aashiqui name.

T-Series, the producer of the film, had long teased the film’s connection to the Aashiqui franchise. However, a recent court ruling from the Delhi High Court has prevented the makers from using the Aashiqui name in the title.

The issue began when Mukesh Bhatt, who produced the first two Aashiqui films, took legal action against T-Series.

Read More: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s clip sparks Aashiqui 3 speculations

The court ruled in Bhatt’s favor, prohibiting T-Series from using Aashiqui in the title, stating that it would confuse the public into believing the new film is part of the Aashiqui franchise.

In its official communication, T-Series confirmed that the film would not use the Aashiqui 3 title, instead calling it an “untitled film.”

The film, set to release on Diwali 2025, will still feature songs from the original Aashiqui films, as T-Series owns the music rights.

However, the makers are still hoping to reach a compromise with Mukesh Bhatt and may revisit the title issue before the release.

While the film’s title remains a topic of debate, the excitement for Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s roles remains high.

The movie, directed by Anurag Basu, promises to be a captivating love story. With its scheduled release in less than six months, T-Series will need to settle on a title soon, as the promotional campaign will soon kick off.

Earlier, the speculation for Aasiqui 3 gained ground when Kartik Aaryan posted a video that went viral on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into Anurag Basu’s next musical project starring Sreeleela.

In the clip, he is seen with rugged hair and a heavy beard, playing the guitar while singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a huge audience.

Many are expecting the film to be another blockbuster, just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was also released on Diwali.

There were earlier reports that Triptii Dimri was replaced in the film by Sreeleela because her recent bold roles did not match the character’s image.

However, Anurag Basu denied these claims in an interview. He clarified that the movie’s name is yet to be decided, and the female lead has not been finalized. “We will announce the lead actress within a week,” he stated.

Sreeleela’s involvement in the film has generated a lot of excitement among fans. With Kartik Aaryan leading the project and Anurag Basu directing, expectations are high for this musical romance, which is set to light up cinemas this Diwali.