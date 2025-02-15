WATCH: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s clip sparks Aashiqui 3 speculations

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is all set to share the screen with Sreeleela in his upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu, which is speculated to be Aashiqui 3. While the official title has not been announced, the film is confirmed for a Diwali release.

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a video that went viral on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into Anurag Basu’s next musical project starring Sreeleela.

In the clip, he is seen with rugged hair and a heavy beard, playing the guitar while singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a huge audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



The viral video also features romantic moments between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, showing them riding a bike together and sharing an intimate scene near a bonfire.

The actor captioned the post, “This Diwali ❤️‍🔥,” hinting at the festive release.

Fans were thrilled after watching the viral video. One commented, “MY MAN PLAYING GUITAR, WHAT ELSE DO I DREAM FOR??” Another wrote, “Finally, it’s happening 😍🥹 Aashiqui 3.”

Read More: Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3’ gets major update

Many are expecting the film to be another blockbuster, just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was also released on Diwali.

There were earlier reports that Triptii Dimri was replaced in the film by Sreeleela because her recent bold roles did not match the character’s image.

However, Anurag Basu denied these claims in an interview. He clarified that the movie’s name is yet to be decided, and the female lead has not been finalized. “We will announce the lead actress within a week,” he stated.

Sreeleela’s involvement in the film has generated a lot of excitement among fans. With Kartik Aaryan leading the project and Anurag Basu directing, expectations are high for this musical romance, which is set to light up cinemas this Diwali.

Earlier in a new interview with an Indian news agency, film director Anurag Basu confirmed that Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Aashiqui 3’ was still very much on the cards and he will start filming for it from March 2025.

“We will start the shoot next month,” said Basu, who is currently busy with the pre-production work of the title.