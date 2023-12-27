‘Animal’ star Tripti Dimri is the new ‘Aashiqui’ girl?

Bollywood starlet Tripti Dimri is reportedly set to romance Kartik Aaryan in the next film of the romance franchise, ‘Aashiqui 3’.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, the makers of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise have finally locked in the female lead opposite Aaryan for the third film of the series.

After much back and forth and speculations of several young stars making the cut to be the next ‘Aashiqui’ girl, the latest reports suggest that the newest internet crush, Tripti Dimri, is the one to romance the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star, as confirmed by the source close to the production.

“Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan,” spilt the insider. “The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

For the unversed, the third film in the blockbuster musical romance series, ‘Aashiqui 3’, starring Aaryan, was confirmed in September last year.

The title will be helmed by director Anurag Basu and is reported to go on the floors in the first quarter of 2024.

