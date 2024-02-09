‘Made a mistake…’: AB de Villiers retracts statement about Virat, Anushka second child

Days after he accidentally confirmed the second pregnancy of the star couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, former cricketer AB de Villiers has backtracked his statement.

Former cricketer of the South African team, AB de Villiers, who confirmed the speculated pregnancy news of the power couple during a YouTube live session earlier this week, has now retracted his statement saying he has made a ‘terrible’ mistake of sharing ‘false’ information about the former Indian skipper.

In a conversation with an Indian publication, the cricketer-turned-commentator went back to his statement which broke the internet and said, “I made a terrible mistake at the same time and yeah, sharing false information which was not true at all.”

“No one knows what’s happening,” de Villiers added regarding Kohli’s absence from the first two Test matches of his team against England. “That’s all I can do is wish him well and I think the whole world that follows Virat and that enjoys his cricket, must just wish him well, and whatever the reason is for this break.”

“Really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, and fresh,” he wished.

For the unversed, de Villiers had responded to inquiries about the health condition of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate saying, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family. I am not going to confirm anything else. Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. Their first child, baby girl Vamika Kohli was born in January 2021.

The reports of their second pregnancy first emerged in September last year, ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, when the cricketer missed the warm-up matches and flew back to Mumbai to be with his wife.