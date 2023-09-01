AB de Villiers’ comments about Babar Azam go viral

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers spoke highly of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

AB de Villiers heaped praise of Babar Azam in his YouTube video. The former South Africa cricketer said he loves talking about the Pakistan batter as he is one of the best players the world has seen.

“I love talking about Babar Azam because he is one of the best players we have ever seen play this game and not just now,” he said. “He is a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order. If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting lineup together and acts as a glue in the Pakistan middle-order.”

The cricketer said Babar Azam played a huge role in Pakistan becoming the top-ranked ODI team.

According to AB de Villiers, when he first met the Pakistan captain, he evaluated that the right-handed batter would achieve success.

“I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realized that this guy is here to stay. He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup,” he concluded.