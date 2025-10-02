AB de Villiers slams India for bringing politics into Asia Cup 2025

Former South African captain AB de Villiers has strongly criticized India for bringing politics into the Asia Cup 2025, urging that regional politics must remain separate from sports.

Speaking on his social media video program, AB de Villiers said India’s team seemed displeased with the side from whom they had to receive the trophy, adding, “I don’t think this has anything to do with the game itself.”

He stressed that politics and sports should remain separate, saying, “Sport is a different world and its celebrations should be enjoyed for what they are.”

The former Proteas skipper expressed disappointment over the closing ceremony, remarking, “It was upsetting to see what unfolded. I hope the matter is resolved soon.”

De Villiers further noted that such incidents place both the game and the players in a difficult position. “I hate seeing this—ultimately it left a very bad impression,” he added.

The Asia Cup 2025 controversy saw India and Pakistan’s political relations overshadowing cricket for the entire length of the tournament.

India went on to lift the title unbeaten. Yet, what grabbed the spotlight on social media was the lack of handshakes or gestures on the field.

De Villiers, however, is quite impressed with India’s T20 set-up, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year.

“Let’s focus on what’s most important (the cricket itself). India are looking really, really strong. Building up to that big T20 World Cup. Remember, it’s not too far away. And they look like they’ve got a lot of talent, and they play the big moments well. So fantastic (to watch),” De Villiers said.