Abandoned body at Karachi hospital identified as TikToker Ayesha

KARACHI: Police said that the abandoned body at Karachi Jinnah Hospital is identified as TikToker Ayesha, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the deceased teenage girl belongs to Sheikhupura and her family has been contacted for investigation of the incident which will be initiated when they arrive in Karachi.

Two suspects have also been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The arrested suspect is identified as Jibran and the man who abandoned the girl’s body at the hospital was identified as Rehmat Ali, police added.

Furthermore, the police official revealed that the teenage girl Ayesha died at a dance party at late night hours. The deceased girl’s Tik Tok has surfaced but police couldn’t find the phone yet.

The mother-in-law of Ayesha said that she came from Punjab to Karachi when she saw the death news on the media. She said that her son is a driver but he is a drug addict too.

She maintained that the deceased girl lives in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Ayesha informed them that she is going to a birthday party.

Earlier today, a vehicle abandoned the body of an 18-year-old girl at Jinnah Hospital and fled the scene, the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be a drug overdose.

According to police officials, a girl named Sherry and a boy named Jibran brought the 18-year-old girl, Ayesha, to the hospital. In the emergency department, they informed the doctors that her friend Ayesha was unwell and asked them to examine her. However, upon examination, it was discovered that the girl had already passed away.

A CCTV footage from the Karachi’s Jinnah hospital also emerged after which the investigation authorities obtained images of the girl and boy – identified as Jibran and Sehrish – who abandoned a teenager girl’s body at the hospital and flee.

The CCTV footage shows that Jibran and Sehrish arrived outside the emergency of Jinnah Hospital at 7:28 AM in a white car. The police stated that upon initial examination by doctors, it was discovered that the girl had already been dead.