Abban’s murder: Culprit says was influenced by an Indian movie

KARACHI: In another development related to the murder of seven-year-old Abhan, the culprit asserted to have been influenced by an Indian movie before committing the crime, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the murderer, Sufyan, claimed to be influenced by an Indian film.

The police stated that they would seek the assistance of psychological experts for further investigation into this aspect and would proceed with the case.

Earlier, the 15-year-old Sufyan confessed to the murder of his seven-year-old cousin, Abhan, in the Federal B Area of Karachi.

The CCTV footage revealed that the 15-year-old murderer Sufyan holding the hand of Abhan, navigates through various alleys towards the crime scene behind the hospital in the FB area.

As they traversed through the back alleys leading to the park, both the murderer and the victim were seen entering the park in the footage.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Zeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, stated that the footage matched the confession of the culprit Sufyan.

The SSP maintained that Sufyan was a suspect from day one, but it was difficult to apprehend him due to being a family member.

However, upon the release of CCTV footage, he was subjected to investigation, leading to a confession and the disclosure of details regarding Abaan’s murder.