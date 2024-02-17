Abban: 7-year-old’s video with cousin who killed him released

KARACHI: The shocking CCTV footage came to light after a 15-year-old Sufyan confessed to the murder of his seven-year-old cousin, Abhan, in the Federal B Area of Karachi, ARY News reported

The CCTV footage revealed that the 15-year-old murderer Sufyan holding the hand of Abhan, navigates through various alleys towards the crime scene behind the hospital in the FB area.

As they traversed through the back alleys leading to the park, both the murderer and the victim were seen entering the park in the footage.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Zeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, stated that the footage matched the confession of the culprit Sufyan.

The SSP maintained that Sufyan was a suspect from day one, but it was difficult to apprehend him due to being a family member.

However, upon the release of CCTV footage, he was subjected to investigation, leading to a confession and the disclosure of details regarding Abaan’s murder.

The accused admitted to using a vegetable knife to slit Abaan’s throat, which was later recovered from the victim’s house, meanwhile, further investigation is underway with the arrested suspect.

Yesterday, the city police resolved the murder case involving a seven-year-old boy, named Abhan Mazhar, and arrested the alleged killer, who turned out to be his cousin.

In a statement, SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui said that 15-year-old cousin Sufyan confessed to killing Abhan – as both lived together in a house located in Federal B Area Block 16.

Citing Sufyan’s confessional statement, the police officer claimed that the accused killed his cousin for making complaints to his father. “We had suspicion on the accused from the first day,” Siddiqui added.

According to the suspect, he killed the 7-year-old boy at Dhobi Ghat with a house knife and throw him away in the bushes behind the Cardio hospital.