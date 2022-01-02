Abbasi refutes reports of Nawaz Sharif’s early return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has refuted news of the early return of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif to the homeland, ARY News reported on Sunday.

This he said while talking in ARY News programme. The former prime minister without taking anyone’s name said that statements of party leaders regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return are merely ‘political’.

“The statements have nothing to do with the narrative of the PML-N,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said and added that elder Sharif will return to the country after completion of his treatment.

It is to be noted that Sharif’s spokesperson Muhammad Zubair and former speaker NA, Ayaz Sadiq have been that the former prime minister will return to the country from London this year.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News, former Sindh governor Zubair Umar had said that the former prime minister would return to the country any time in 2022. He also claimed that all cases against Nawaz Sharif would be disposed of by next year.

