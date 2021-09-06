Abbottabad admin refuses permission to JUI-F for public gathering

ABBOTTABAD: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Abbottabad’ss deputy commissioner on Monday rejected an application of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) seeking permission to hold a public rally on September 9, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said the COVID-19 was spreading fast in Abbottabad and feared that the public gathering will further spread the deadly virus in the city.

In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration has decided not to give JUI-F permission to hold the public gathering in the city, he added.

On the other hand, the JUI-F leadership has vowed to hold a public gathering in the city on September 9 at any cost, sources privy to the development said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government, sources had said.

The opposition parties alliance had decided to hold public meetings and road caravans in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM had summoned its summit session on September 08 in Islamabad to decide about the strategy of the protest drive.

According to sources, the alliance would focus on Punjab and Balochistan provinces, while public meetings and road caravans would also be organized in rural parts of Sindh.