PDM decides to focus Punjab for its protest campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government, sources said.

The opposition parties alliance has decided to hold public meetings and road caravans in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM has summoned its summit session on September 08 in Islamabad to decide about the strategy of the protest drive.

According to sources, the alliance will focus on Punjab and Balochistan provinces, while public meetings and road caravans will also be organized in rural parts of Sindh.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a public meeting in Karachi on Sunday said that the opposition’s movement would no longer be restricted to only holding public gatherings but will launch a road caravan so that citizens can protest for their rights.

Addressing a PDM rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, the JUI chief announced that opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against the government.

“We will hold rallies in different cities and will launch a long march towards Islamabad against the federal government,” announced JUI chief.

It is to be mentioned here that People’s Party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also scheduled to visit southern and central Punjab from the next week.

PPP chairman is expected to address public meetings and rallies at D.G. Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan.

The PPP will also hold rallies and public meetings in Lahore and other districts of the province.