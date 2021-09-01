Bilawal Bhutto to begin Punjab visit from tomorrow: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will begin his visit to Punjab province from Thursday (tomorrow) after completing a road trip to parts of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to details, during the first phase of the Punjab visit, the PPP chairman would visit Multan, and Rahimyar Khan while in the second phase, he would visit Lahore and other cities of central Punjab.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet political personalities during his Punjab visit,” they said adding that joining in the PPP is expected during the PPP leader’s visit as the party aims to strengthen its base in Punjab.

The political rallies from the PPP chairman come in the backdrop of his statement in July when he asked the party activists to get themselves ready for general elections that could be held any time.

The PPP chairman, while addressing an event in Karachi, has directed party workers to be prepared as general elections “can take place at any time” in the country.

Bilawal also lambasted the federal government and said centre had denied Sindh its due share in the NFC Award.

The PPP chairman further directed the party workers to end their all differences in six to eight months.