Abbottabad man kills wife, three others over domestic dispute

ABBOTTABAD: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the man hailing from Lari Banota, Abbottabad opened fire on his wife and two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

The police officials said that all four family members died on the spot while one person was shifted to the hospital in injured condition.

Furthermore, the suspect fled the scene after killing his four family members, while raids were being conducted to arrest the assassinator, the police said.

Separately, a man from Peshawar shot dead three persons including his wife and child.

According to police, the incident took place in Pakha Ghulam in the limits of Shahpur police station. A man named Kifayat reached the home of his in-laws to woo his angry wife to return home.

Failing to convince the angry wife, the Peshawar man opened fire that resulted in the death of two women including his wife and a child and injuries to two others, police said.

