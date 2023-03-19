Peshawar man kills wife, child over domestic dispute

In a shocking incident, a Peshawar man on Sunday shot dead three persons including his wife and child, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to police, the incident took place in Pakha Ghulam in the limits of Shahpur police station. Man named Kifayat reached the home of his in-laws to woo angry wife to return home.

Failing to convince the angry wife, the Peshawar man opened fire that resulted in the death of two women including his wife and a child and injuries to two others, police said.

Kifayat fled the scene after killing three people, while raids were being conducted to arrest the assassinator, the police said.

Separately, a man murdered his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and two others over a domestic dispute in Okara city of Punjab province.

According to details, a man – identified as Rafiq – gunned down wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and two others during separate attacks at Mandi Road and Latifabad.

