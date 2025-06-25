Why Abby Elliott couldn’t stomach The Bear’s most delicious scene

Abby Elliott, one of the stars of FX’s award-winning series The Bear, has shared a surprising behind-the-scenes detail about one of the show’s most talked-about food moments, “Omelette”.

During the now-famous “Omelette” episode from Season 2, her character Natalie better known as Sugar, is served a delicious egg dish by chef Sydney. But according to Abby Elliott, she couldn’t enjoy the mouth-watering meal during filming.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Abby Elliott explained that her real-life pregnancy at the time gave her a strong aversion to eggs the key ingredient in the fancy omelette made on screen using Boursin cheese, chives, and sour cream & onion crisps.

“When Sydney makes Sugar the omelette, I was pregnant, and I had an aversion to eggs,” she said. “So I’ve since gone back and have tried the Boursin omelette with potato chips, and it’s unbelievable. But at the time, it went unappreciated by me.”

This adds an interesting twist for fans who remember Sugar enjoying the dish in the episode. In reality, Abby Elliott was hiding her discomfort while filming a scene many viewers called one of the show’s most appetising moments.

But for Abby Elliott, filming the scene wasn’t quite as appetising. Her pregnancy aversion to eggs made it hard to enjoy what many fans called the “best-looking omelette on TV.”

The Bear Season 4 Set for High-Stakes Return

As The Bear season 4 is ready and fans are excited to see what’s next for Sugar. Abby Elliott’s character, now juggling a new baby and her role as the restaurant’s business manager, is expected to face growing pressure.

With the stakes rising, Abby Elliott is likely to have a bigger role as Sugar, navigating both the chaos of the kitchen and her personal life.

And after her previous food scene went underappreciated due to real-life circumstances, fans will be hoping she gets another memorable moment — preferably one she can fully enjoy this time.

Whether you’re tuning in for the food, the drama, or Abby Elliott’s sharp performance, The Bear Season 4 promises to serve up something worth watching.