Where did Bobby Sherman’s millions go? A look at his legacy and net worth

Though Bobby Sherman died on 24 June 2025 at the age of 81, his legacy lives on through his music, television work, and public service.

According to MARCA, with a net worth of around US$8 million (approximately £6.3 million), Bobby Sherman was more than just a teen idol—he was a man of many talents and great generosity.

Musical Fame and Chart-Topping Success

Bobby Sherman rose to fame in the late 1960s after appearing on the ABC music show Shindig! He soon became a household name with his role in the series Here Come the Brides (1968–1970). This led to a successful music career that earned him millions of fans.

Between 1969 and 1971, Bobby Sherman sold more than five million records. He had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts—Little Woman, Julie, Do Ya Love Me, Easy Come, Easy Go, and La La La (If I Had You).

His album Here Comes Bobby stayed in the charts for 48 weeks and reached number 10. He received seven gold singles and five gold albums during this time.

On Screen: TV Favourites and Film Roles

In addition to his musical success, Sherman made a strong impact on television. After Here Come the Brides, he starred in Getting Together (1971–1972) and appeared in other popular shows such as The Monkees, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Frasier in 1997.

Bobby Sherman also took on film roles, including He Is My Brother (1975) and the cult comedy Get Crazy (1983). Though his film appearances were fewer than his TV work, they added depth to his entertainment career.

Wealth, Royalties and a Life Beyond Fame

Bobby Sherman stepped away from the spotlight after 2001 but remained financially secure. His estimated net worth of £6.3 million came not only from his music and acting but also from ongoing royalties.

He also worked as a certified emergency medical technician and later as a reserve sheriff’s deputy, which added to his income and public respect.

In 2011, Bobby Sherman and his wife Brigitte Poublon founded the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation in Ghana, helping underprivileged children access education and proper nutrition.

From pop charts to television screens and charity work, Bobby Sherman’s life was full of achievement. His £6.3 million legacy is not just measured in money, but in memories, music, and meaningful service.