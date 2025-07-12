‘Bigg Boss’ fame Abdu Rozik detained

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, famed for his participation in ‘Bigg Boss 16,’ was reportedly detained over theft allegations on Saturday.

According to UAE media outlets, authorities at the Dubai International Airport took the 21-year-old into custody soon after he arrived from Montenegro.

The development was confirmed by the management of Abdu Rozik, who said that the ‘Bigg Boss’ fame singer was detained over allegations of theft

“All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft,” his management said in a statement to the local media outlets.

The Tajikistani singer’s team declined to share any details beyond that over what they called the “sensitivity of the matter”

According to local media outlets, the allegations of theft have been investigated by the UAE law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have yet to release any official statement about the detention of Abdu Rozik.

The reported detention is not the first time he has come under the radar of law enforcement authorities.

In 2023, India’s Enforcement Directorate investigated him in connection with a money laundering probe.

According to UAE media outlets, Abdu Rozik holds a UAE Golden Visa and has lived in Dubai for several years.

He became known to the world for his viral ‘Burgiir’ meme and later participated in reality TV shows, including ‘Bigg Boss 16.’

Last year, the Tajikistani singer called off his engagement to his Emirati fiancée, Amira, over what he called some cultural differences.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum had reportedly met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in 2023, and the two exchanged rings in April the following year.