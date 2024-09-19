‘Bigg Boss’ fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with ex-fiancee Amira

Tajikistani singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik, of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame, who announced his engagement earlier this year, has called off his wedding with his Emirati fiancee.
Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Abdu Rozik confirmed that his impending wedding with his Sharjah-based fiancee, Amira, has been cancelled, due to some cultural differences between the two.
“I am sad to announce that I have cancelled my wedding,” he said. “This is due to some cultural differences that became apparent as our journey progressed.”
The internet personality continued, “As you all know I am classed as a person of determination and this has its own challenges in everyday life and requires an extremely strong and mentally equipped partner who is able you cope with that.”
“I am forever grateful for my health and because I am the way I am you all know me and I became so prominent so I never feel sad about being me. The relations I have made and friendships I will cherish forever. In future, I hope to find love again and hope for all your well wishes,” he added.
For the unversed, the internet sensation of the viral ‘Burgiir’ meme fame, Abdu Rozik confirmed via a video message on social media, in May, that he is soon getting married to the love of his life.
The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum, 20, had reportedly met ex-fiancee Amira, also 20, at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall sometime earlier this year, and the two exchanged rings in April.
The former couple was to tie the knot in July.