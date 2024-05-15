‘I deserve to be happy…’: ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Abdu Rozik slams online trolls

Tajikistani singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik, of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame, who announced his July wedding recently, slammed the social media trolls and bullies for sending hate on his engagement pictures.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Abdu Rozik posted a new video message, calling out all the online bullies for trolling the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum on his engagement pictures, released on social media last week.

The celebrity began by expressing his gratitude towards everyone who congratulated the couple on their engagement, before addressing the negative comments and criticism. Rozik said in the video: “Just because I am short, you think I cannot do marriage? Please, don’t be nasty on social media. Don’t tell bad things to people and write bad comments because it will affect them mentally,”

“Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments. We went public after a lot of discussion and reluctance and unfortunately it is going from best news to a nightmare,” he wrote in the caption.

Rozik further continued, “People get married who are deaf blind no arms no legs but because I’m small you make fun of me. My health is good allhamdulillah and I deserve to be happy also.”

Concluding the long note, he reflected, “I used to be ashamed of who I am and my size and many families used to hide their children who are like me. But now allhamdulillah I and all the others like me have to stand tall and be accepted.”

Pertinent to note here that the internet sensation of the viral ‘Burgiir’ meme fame, Abdu Rozik confirmed in a video clip on social media last week that he is getting married to the love of his life on July 7.

Reportedly, his wife-to-be Amira, 19, is an ‘Emirati girl from Sharjah’, whom he met at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall earlier this year.

