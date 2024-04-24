‘I can’t keep everyone happy, I’m not Biryani’: Hina Rizvi hits back at trolls

Popular TV actor and new bride Hina Rizvi hit back at the trolls after she publicly slammed the keyboard warriors, who dropped nasty comments on her wedding pictures with Ammar Ahmed Khan. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Newly married actor Hina Rizvi, along with her husband, seasoned theatre performer Ammar Ahmed Khan, was seated with host Nida Yasir for a heart-to-heart tell-all about their relationship, love story and marriage, on ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

During the outing, Rizvi opened up on the trolling she and her husband faced on social media after their wedding pictures went viral over the past weekend.

She said, “There are only three to four such people, who appear from fake accounts, and leave such nasty comments on our pictures across social media pages. Their only motive is to grab attention and spew hate because they dislike me.”

“But then again it is not my fault if they don’t like me. I can’t keep everyone happy, I’m not Biryani,” joked the ‘Habs’ actor.

Further addressing remarks like ‘their marriage won’t last long either’, Rizvi stated, “Neither he nor I have been married 10 times before. It’s all about understanding and Nikah is the relationship that connects two individuals at heart.”

The celebrity gave examples of successful showbiz marriages like Nida and Yasir Nawaz, Rambo and Sahiba, Khushboo and Arbaaz, Reema Khan and her husband, and added, “These are all such great examples we have, so what makes you think that the marriages in the fraternity, or between two individuals who are a bit different than each other, don’t last long.”

Notably, seasoned actor Hina Rizvi tied the knot with theatre veteran Ammar Ahmed Khan in an intimate ceremony over the past weekend.

