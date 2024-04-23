‘Her smile and happiness is most important to me…’: Hina Rizvi’s husband Ammar Ahmed Khan

Newly married Hina Rizvi and her husband Ammar Ahmed candidly spilt the beans on their love story and friendship of 15 years.

Popular TV actor and new bride Hina Rizvi, along with her husband, seasoned theatre performer Ammar Ahmed Khan, was seated with host Nida Yasir for a heart-to-heart tell-all about their relationship, love story and marriage, on ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

Speaking about their relationship, Khan shared, “We have known each other for over 15 years and I’ve been a fan of her work since then. She is such a fine and versatile actor.”

However, being in the same field, the two never had a chance to share the stage. “Maybe we were destined not to work but to spend our life together,” he maintained.

When asked about how they decided to get married, after years of friendship, Khan explained, “For me, love is all about mental understanding and chemistry between two people. Marriage is a relationship that continues for a lifetime, so it is important for us as partners to know and understand the dreams and aspirations of each other; and so, I felt her dreams to be mine.”

At another point in the show, the ‘Besharam’ actor stated that keeping his wife happy, as well as both families, of her and himself satisfied and content is most important for him. “I’ve learnt from my elders that if two individuals in a relationship are not happy and satisfied with each other, no matter whatever position or wherever in the world they are, it is of no use,” he detailed. “For me, the most important is that she is genuinely happy and smiling.”

On the other hand, the ‘Habs’ actor advised all the young couples, “Respect and encourage your partner to grow ahead rather than pulling them back.”

Notably, seasoned actor Hina Rizvi tied the knot with theatre veteran Ammar Ahmed Khan in an intimate ceremony over the past weekend.

