Abdu Rozik released on conditional bail after Dubai detention

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, who was detained at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, has been released on conditional bail, which includes travel restrictions.

The 21-year-old social media figure, known for his distinguished look on Bigg Boss 16, was taken into custody shortly after arriving from Montenegro.

Abdu Rozik’s management elaborated on the incident, confirming that he was not formally apprehended, but rather held for interrogation, although the exact reason for the complaint remains undisclosed.

Regardless of the controversy, Abdu Rozik appeared at the India International Influencers Awards held the very evening, celebrated at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, where he posted joyful images and videos from the event on his social media.

In his post, he can be seen thanking fans and organisers for the recognition, but he did not mention his detention.

Dubai officials have not given an official statement on the matter, while Abdu Rozik’s team has vowed to go against misinformation legally, which is circulating in the media.

Abdu Rozik, who is just over three feet tall due to a deficiency in growth hormone, has the honour of holding a UAE Golden Visa and has spent several years living in Dubai.

He became famous through viral music videos and appearances on reality TV shows. Moreover, Abdul Rozik recently launched his restaurant named Habibi in the UK.

This incident adds to a series of disputes surrounding the singer, including a 2024 investigation by India’s Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, although he was not named as an accused.

Abdu Rozik’s Dubai arrest case continues to captivate attention, with fans and media waiting for more information from officials.

Currently, his release on bail is the official status, as he participated in public engagements during the current investigation.