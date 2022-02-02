Abducted toddler sold for Rs500 in Lahore

LAHORE: Police officials have rescued an abducted toddler from Kasur within a few hours who was sold for Rs500 in Lahore by a woman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A two-year-old boy was rescued by police officials who was sold for Rs500 in Lahore by a woman after abducting the toddler from Kasur. The rescued toddler was identifed as Zabihullah who was recovered by police officials from Lahore within nine hours.

Sources told ARY News that the toddler was abducted from the doorstep of a house by the woman who later transported and sold him in Lahore. The accused woman was identified via CCTV footage by police.

DPO Kasur Suhaib Ashraf told the media that a police team led by SP Investigation recovered the child.

According to DPO Kasur, the female abductor left the child to a family and said that she has 11 children. In her statement to the police, the accused confessed selling the toddler for Rs500.

The rescued toddler was handed over to his parents, whereas, the female abductor was being interrogated.

Earlier on January 28, the body of a six-year-old abducted girl had been recovered from the water tank of a house in Multan.

The family of the deceased minor girl named Hamna had filed a complaint regarding her abduction two days ago. It was learnt that the girl’s tortured body was recovered from the water tank of her uncle’s house.

The body had been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal examination. CPO Khurram Shahzad had said that the culprits will be arrested soon and the investigation will further proceed after the post-mortem report.

