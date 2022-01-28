Body of six-year-old abducted girl recovered in Multan

MULTAN: The body of a six-year-old abducted girl was recovered from the water tank of a house in Multan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The family of the deceased minor girl named Hamna had filed a complaint regarding her abduction two days ago. It was learnt that the girl’s tortured body was recovered from the water tank of her uncle’s house.

The body was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal examination. CPO Khurram Shahzad said that the culprits will be arrested soon and the investigation will further proceed after the post-mortem report.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the case and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG) Punjab.

Earlier in December last year, police officials had recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy packed in a sack in Gujranwala.

The body of a minor boy, who had been abducted from the vicinity of the City police station a day ago, was found packed in a sack by the officials of the Eminabad police station.

The maternal uncle of the deceased boy had registered an abduction case at the local police station.

IG Punjab had directed CPO Gujranwala to initiate a thorough probe on a scientific basis after the completion of the post-mortem.

