Abdul Qayyum Sufi killing: Mufti Muneeb demands arrest of killers

KARACHI: Renowned cleric Mufti Muneebur Rehman has demanded the government to immediately arrest the killers of Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman led the funeral prayer of Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi who was killed in an apparently targeted attack in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi today.

After Sufi was laid to rest, Mufti Muneeb said that the responsible persons should be brought to justice.

He said that Sufi’s murder was terrorism and a target killing incident. He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister, DG Rangers and Inspector General (IG) Sindh conduct a transparent probe.

He said that a condolence session of Ulema-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat will be held at Masjid-e-Ayesha on Wednesday. He also expressed suspicions of the land grabbing mafia’s involvement in Sufi’s murder.

A case was lodged at the Gulistan-e-Johar police station over the complaint of Sufi’s brother Muhammad Asif.

Earlier in the day, religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, who is a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association, was targeted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 9 area.

The police said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers. The deceased was also head of the Noorani Islamic Centre at Jamia Masjid Muhammadia.

An investigation was launched to arrest the attackers, the police said.

